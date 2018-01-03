PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In this bitter cold, one local school appears to be having issues with its heating system as some say students and teachers have been wearing coats inside.

Teachers first reached out to CBS3 Eyewitness News on this frigid morning telling us the temperatures inside S. Solis Cohen Elementary School were unbearably cold.

Eyewitness News was told an unspecified problem with a generator was to blame for the lack of heat and that was confirmed by a spokesman with the Philadelphia School District after we started asking questions.

Eyewitness News found a contractor who appeared to be working on the problem.

As a result of the cold inside Solis Cohen, second graders were moved to warmer sections of the older school building.

Some third-grade classrooms were also affected.

Parents of students we spoke with had no idea there was any issue.

The school district works to strike a balance when these types of issues arise.

In this instance, the school day was able to continue since the students relocated to sections of the building with heat.

Some parents expressed frustration, telling Eyewitness News that it’s unacceptable.

Several teachers, who wouldn’t speak to us on camera, say there have been rampant problems with the heat.

The school district didn’t have information on those claims.

It’s believed the heat issue is resolved, at least for the time being.