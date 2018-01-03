WEATHER: Blizzard Warning  |  Crews Getting ReadyDelta Offering Travel Waivers | Tips To Prevent Pipes In Home From Freezing | Full Weather Coverage | School Closings/Delays
Filed Under:La Salle University, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — La Salle University is selling 46 pieces of art from its museum collection to help the Philadelphia school fund its five-year plan.

A spokeswoman for the Roman Catholic university says the sale could bring $4 million to $7 million, and possibly much more.

Christie’s auction house has been selected to handle the sale, which is tentatively set for March.

The sale includes a wide range of styles and genres, including paintings by American realist Thomas Eakins and early 17th century Italian Bartolomeo Manfredi.

Christies says the most valuable works include Elisabeth Frink’s “Walking Madonna” bronze statue and Georges Rouault’s oil painting “The Last Romantic.”

The university, which has about 3,200 students, has been trying to bounce back from a deficit and layoffs. It also has slashed tuition to battle an enrollment decline.

 (Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch