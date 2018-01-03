WEATHER: Delaware Valley, Jersey Shore Brace For Powerful Nor’easterJersey Shore Crews Getting ReadyDelta Offering Travel Waivers   | Tips To Prevent Pipes In Home From Freezing | Full Weather Coverage
He’s the Geator with the Heator; the Boss with the Hot Sauce; the King of Philly Rock & Roll. He’s as much a part of Philadelphia as cheesesteaks, Tastykakes, soft pretzels, and the Liberty Bell. He has been entertaining the Delaware Valley for over 50 years. He’s Cruisin’ 92.1 WVLT’s Jerry Blavat. He is a cultural icon in Philadelphia, well known for his on-air personality and knowledge of music, writers and performers. The evening features performances by The Intruders, Philly’s Blue Magic, Eddie Holman, The Moments, Ray, Goodman & Brown, The Vogues and more. Bobby Wilson will honor his father, the late Jackie Wilson with a special salute. Click here for tickets and information! January 27th at The Kimmel Center!

