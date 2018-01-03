BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBS) — Crews are working to contain a gas leak in Burlington, New Jersey that happened on Wednesday afternoon.
Officials responded to the incident that occurred at 12:25 p.m., after a 20-inch gas main break happened at the intersection of Mill and Salem Roads.
Officials say the area has been evacuated as the gas companies work to get the gas leak under control.
There is no word on where people have been displaced but officials say no one has reported feeling ill or suffering any injuries.