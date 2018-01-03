PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Congress did a short-term extension of funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP, but still has not reauthorized the program.
CHIP could be the emblem of the current situation in Washington. For decades, it’s had bipartisan support. But now, according to Sen. Bob Casey, it’s caught in the polarization of one-party rule.
“The majority party in Washington — they control the executive branch, they control the legislative branch — they had a bill sitting right in front of them, the Kids Act, because it would reauthorize the Children’s Health Insurance Program for five years. So what did we get? Not five years, no certainty for families. But, oh, yes, corporations got their tax break,” said Casey. “Because Republicans in Washington were obsessed with giving rich people more money and giving corporations a big tax cut, the Children’s Health Insurance Program got sidelined by the special interests, got pushed to the back of the room by the powerful in Washington.”
Casey was headed back to Washington, vowing to get CHIP reauthorized but warning there were bigger fights ahead.
“You know what their next big project is? Quote, entitlement reform, unquote,” said Casey.
Casey says that means cuts to Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security, the other safety net programs for Children’s Health.