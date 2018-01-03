PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you don’t have plans yet for Martin Luther King weekend, the African American Museum of Philadelphia invites you to visit. Thanks to a generous donation, you can visit during MLK weekend at a discount.
For the 12th year, Citizen’s Bank is celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King with a $25,000 donation to the African American Museum in Philadelphia. Museum president and CEO Patricia Wilson Aden says that money is used to help as many people as possible learn about Dr. King’s legacy.
“The $25,000 will allow us to discount admissions from Saturday through Monday for $2 for the general public,” Aden said. “We’re also able to reach out to community groups for free admission.”
She says MLK Day is the museum’s busiest day, and that’s one reason they decided to stretch the celebration throughout the weekend.
“We get 4,000 people here at the museum all eager to recall Dr. King’s legacy,” Aden said.
And she says there will be lots for visitors to do at the museum.
“We have a wonderful calendar of activities, fun-filled performances, hands-on workshops,” she explained, “all those things that a family can do to recall and learn about the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.”