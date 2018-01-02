3:03 pm-Iranians take to the streets in the biggest demonstrations in nearly a decade.
3:40 pm-CNN revels in pot smoke during New Year’s Eve report from Denver.
3:50 pm-NY Times: Trump Deregulation Plan Responsible for ‘Newfound Confidence’ in Business.
4:02 pm- Carson Wentz Defends Hunting Photo Posted To Twitter.
4:28 pm-Hoda Kotb Takes Over as Co-Anchor of NBC’s ‘Today’ Show.
4:43 pm-Iran’s Theocracy Is on the Brink.
5:03 pm-What is the weather phenomenon “Bombogenesis” ?
5:26 pm-Behar: ‘Crazy’ Trump Is ‘Scared’ of Criticizing the Women of ‘The View’
5:35 pm-Pardoned by Christie, Shaneen Allen pushed for change to U.S. gun laws.
Comments
Rich ZeoliMore from Rich Zeoli