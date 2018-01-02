PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The frigid conditions are impacting work on road projects in the area.
PennDOT’s spokesperson Bob Kent says the cold temperatures are bringing a temporary pause or slow down to projects at the Chestnut Street Bridges and a postponement of demolition on a bridge at 22nd Street in Philadelphia.
“Like any work on our roads and bridges, work is weather dependent and the contractors work as conditions permit,” he said.
Kent says one major contractor doing work for the state on Route 422 and a separate site at Route 322 scheduled indoor training for workers this week.
In New Jersey, NJDOT spokesman Steve Schapiro says engineers build in cold, frigid days when a road contract goes out for bid.
“And, so we know what work can be done and can’t be done because its temperature sensitive and so it’s typically not done during the winter so it’s planned in the process of designing a project,” he said.