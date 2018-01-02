GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A Gloucester County elementary school once again opens its doors to students after being closed in October due to mold related issues. However another elementary school in the district remains closed.
Whitehall Elementary school will welcome back all students, but some areas of the school will remain closed off as work continues. Kindergarten, 2nd, 3rd and 4th grade students will return to their normal classrooms, but 1st graders will be relocated to another part of the building. Also the main hallway and main office will remain closed off by drywall and plastic sheets as work continues in those areas, and the cafeteria is still being used to store class furniture and other items.
Students will eat lunch in the gym, which is also where music and art classes will be held.
Meanwhile, Holly Glen Elementary school remains closed as work being done there in more extensive.