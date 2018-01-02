By Dan Wing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More than 100 customers are waking up without water service in Northeast Philadelphia due to a rather large water main break.

The water main at Medford and Minden Roads in Philadelphia has flooded a number of basements, garages and most of the street making a rather large mess this morning.

More than 120-customers are without water service as a result of the break.

Philadelphia Water Department crews were responding to the scene, but work to repair the 8-inch main likely won’t begin till later this morning and there’s no word on how long it will take.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible due to road closures and icy conditions.

