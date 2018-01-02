PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two schools in the Delaware Valley have been affected by water main breaks on Tuesday morning.
There was no school for students at Interboro High School in Delaware County due to a pipe bursting.
There is no word yet from officials if the school will reopen on Wednesday.
Williamstown High School in Gloucester County had to deal with a water main break around 10:40 a.m.
The fire department determined that a pipe for the overhead sprinkler broke in one room, spilling water onto the floor.
The school was briefly evacuated, but by 11:30 a.m., everything was back to normal.