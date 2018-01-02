HARRISBURG, PA (CBS) — One thing not likely to be affected by the lingering deep freeze, the flu season. Pennsylvania’s Health Secretary says there’s nothing unusual about the current season so far.
The flu spiked in Pennsylvania last week with more than 6,200 cases and six deaths reported so far this season, the flu is now considered “widespread” in the state.
Acting Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says that’s pretty normal as flu seasons go, and the current extreme cold snap isn’t likely to make it worse.
“If people are inside with other people, there is, of course, increased transmission of flu. Of course, if they’re inside at home by themselves, then there might be less transmission of flu. So [it] pretty much evens out. So I don’t particularly expect a dramatic change with the weather.”
In spite of what you may have heard about less-than-optimal effectiveness of this year’s flu vaccine, Levine says it’s still your best defense, and it is not too late to get it now.