ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (CBS) — The New Year brings a new mayor to Atlantic City. He was sworn into office yesterday.

After swearing to support the Constitution of the United States and the state of New Jersey, Frank Gilliam admitted he has lots of work to do as mayor.

“Atlantic City has a lot of things that we need to be addressing and we’re looking forward to addressing those things and resolving our issues,” he said.

Including becoming more progressive and open-minded.

“Atlantic City has been on the island for so long by itself, it’s time for us to basically attach ourselves to the global market,” he said. “We’re very happy and excited about what Atlantic City has to offer in the future.”

Gilliam says the work to make these intended changes happen begins right now.

