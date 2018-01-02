WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch Issued For Several New Jersey Counties | Full Weather Coverage
SEAFORD, Del. (CBS) — Police in Delaware are searching for a teenage boy who went missing on New Year’s Day.

Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for 15-year-old Marvin Ventura Almaraz, of Seaford.

Marvin was last seen leaving his residence in the 25000 block of Park Circle on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Troopers say they have been unable to make contact with him to check on his welfare. Police have been unsuccessful in locating him and they say there is a “real concern for his safety and welfare.”

Marvin is described as a 5-foot-3 Hispanic male, weighing 135 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt, black jacket, jeans and brown shoes.

If you have any information on Marvin’s whereabouts, you can call Troop 5 at 302-337-8253. You can also contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or through the web by clicking here.

