PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new era in Philadelphia was launched on Tuesday with the inauguration of a new district attorney and city controller as two officials promise a change from their predecessors.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner had to pause a few times during his eight-minute speech to regain composure when talking about the stakes of the change he plans to undertake. The little girl in his story lacks a teacher because the money for one is diverted to prisons.
“And so today, we start the long road toward trading jails and trading death row for schools,” he said.
He also promised to trade jail for treatment for drug addicts and division for unity between police and communities, though he might first have to forge unity, himself, with police union officials who view his approach as soft on crime, something he denies.
“I’m looking forward to working with the police department every way we can,” said Krasner.
Also sworn in, the first female city controller, Rebecca Rhynhart, who attributed her upset win to a changing city.
“People want more from their government. In neighborhoods across the city, people and businesses said to me, ‘I just want government that works,'” she said.
She promised to deliver that with scrutiny on the Parking Authority, the large Department of Behavioral Health budget and policies such as tax abatement.