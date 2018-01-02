PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers will be back on home ice tonight as they welcome the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Center.
The Orange and Black have been idle since Friday night when they won on the road against Tampa Bay, 5-3. That victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Flyers who are now 16-13-8 on the season. With 40 points, they sit last in the Metropolitan Division.
The Penguins are 7th in the Metropolitan with 41 points (19-18-3) and they have lost three of their last four. The Pens last played on Sunday, losing on the road to Detroit.
This will be the second of four meetings between the Flyers and Penguins this season. The Pens won the first in overtime, in Pittsburgh, back on November 27th. The final was 5-4.
Brian Elliott is expected to get the start in net tonight for the Flyers, his 14th in a row.
KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Dave Isaac of the Courier Post about tonight’s match-up.
