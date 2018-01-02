Philadelphia Pop Up Bar Looks To Cash In On Cold Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Organizers of a pop-up outdoor bar are actually hoping the region remains in a deep freeze for a while that’s because some of the key parts are made out of ice.
This is the second year La Peg at Fringe Arts along Columbus Boulevard and Race Street will create the outdoor ice bar known as Pegsicle.
It opens on January 11 and how long it stays open depends on the weather, as we hear from La Peg general manager Brad Histand.
“So last year what we did is, we got 16 blocks of ice and we carved a really cool bar out of the ice and lit it up,” he said. “We did it for a week then we had a couple 50 degree days and it melted which was kind of depressing.”
At this year’s bar Histand says they will have local artists create their own ice sculptures.
“We’ll have several fire pits and chimneys and things like that, and of course we will be open inside, so if people want to grab drinks and then go back outside they can do that too,” he explained.
Interested artists are invited to submit their ice sculpture sketch via email to hallie@fringearts.com by Friday, January 5.