Authorities Searching For Germantown Bank Robbery Suspect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The FBI and Philadelphia Police are looking to identify a man they say robbed a bank in Germantown.

The bank robbery happened at the Citizens Bank branch located at 5500 Germantown Avenue on Dec. 29, just after 1 p.m.

Authorities say the suspect showed a demand note to a teller and fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s, approximately 5’8”-5’10” tall, with an average build. He was wearing a bright yellow winter jacket, a navy hooded sweatshirt over an orange hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about this robbery or this subject is urged to call the FBI/PPD Violent Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000. There is a reward for information leading to this subject’s capture; tipsters can remain anonymous.

