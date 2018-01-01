Filed Under:Local TV

BRISTOL, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a driver who apparently overdosed crashed into a Pennsylvania home and injured a man inside.

The crash in in Levittown occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the driver was unconscious when he left the road, hit a tree stump and went airborne, crashing into a fence and then through the home’s back sliding glass doors.

A man in the home was sitting near the doorway when one of the glass doors hit him in the head. He was treated at a hospital for a serious head laceration.

Authorities say the family’s yellow Labrador retriever got out of the house during the chaos and was struck and killed by another car.

The driver who struck the home was treated at a hospital. Charges against him are pending.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch