PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Thousands of marchers are braving bone-chilling temperatures and wind chills as they take part in the annual Mummers Parade in Philadelphia.

Organizers had considered postponing the event due to concerns over the weather conditions.

But they voted Saturday to go ahead with the parade that features performers dressed in colorful costumes adorned with sequins and feathers marching down the city’s main north-south thoroughfare.

Temperatures were in the single digits when the parade started Monday. Concerns had been raised that the bone-chilling temperatures could be dangerous for parade participants and some instruments used by string bands that march in the event.

Heating tents and warm buses have been set up along the route for the Mummers.

