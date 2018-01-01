Brenna Kelly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Just one day after Christmas, police in Oregon say a popular pie shop was burglarized. However, the shop owner says she’s not upset.

Lorissa Rose, the owner of PIE vs PIE in Gresham, says it wasn’t the typical burglary. She says the thieves ate food, drank some of their liquor, and appeared to stay awhile.

“They could’ve stayed in here all night and I could’ve come in here and found them in here. And they could’ve just said, ‘Hey, we just needed a place to stay for the night.’ I would’ve been more than fine,” she said.

Police say burglars broke glass on a side door to enter, then stole their cash register, stereo, and some juice.

“I’m sure they were cold. I’m sure they were hungry,” Rose said this is the reason she’s not angry about the break-in.

She said they didn’t steal any pie, but they did eat one while they were inside.

“I didn’t even know really how to feel. I was just like, ‘Really?'” said Rose.

Rose tells a local news station in Oregon it’s been a rough year. She celebrated the holidays this year without her father who recently died, and her mother was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer shortly after.

“We are just trying to keep her legacy going, you know…It’s very heartbreaking,” Rose said.

Rose said she lost around $5,000 in the burglary, and another few thousand dollars in business. She says her employees also lost wages from being closed the last few days.

Rose is hoping to get a new POS system in Saturday and get back to making pies.

