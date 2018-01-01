Filed Under:Local TV, Miss America, Talkers

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Former Fox News Channel anchor and 1989 Miss America Gretchen Carlson has been named chairwoman of the Miss America Organization’s board of directors.

The organization announced the selection of Carlson on Monday. It marks the first time a former pageant winner has served as the leader of the nearly 100-year-old organization.

The organization also announced that three other past Miss Americas are joining the board. The appointments of Laura Kaeppeler Fleiss, Heather French Henry and Kate Shindle take effect immediately, as does Carlson’s.

The new leadership comes less than two weeks after leaked emails surfaced showing CEO Sam Haskell and others disparaging the appearance, intellect and sex lives of former Miss Americas. Haskell resigned Dec. 23

Most of the previous board members also have resigned.

