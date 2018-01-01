PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In standard Philadelphia tradition the Mummers helped successfully ring in another new year in Center City. So, who were the big winners?
Wenches Division:
- Oregon NYA
- Bryson NYB
- O’Malley NYA
READ: 11-Year-Old Makes Mummers History As Youngest String Band Captain
Comics Division:
- Club Captain
-
- Dennis Pellegrino, Murray
- Gary Bishop, Landi
- Augustine DiBernardo, Good Timers
- Group – ( Top 3)
- Murray, “We are Instra-Mental”
- Murray, “Release the Dragons”
- Good Timers, “Making the Bacon”
- Brigade (Top 3)
- 2nd Street Stompers, Good Timers
- B. Love Strutters, Murray
- Venetian NYB, Murray
- Best Couple (Top 3)
- The Case of the Mysterious Mummer, Murray
- Jack in the Box, Murray
- A Couple of Smart Cookies, Murray
- Original Costume (Top 3)
- Trash Bus, Murray
- Soda Pop-A-Tack, Murray
- Clown-O-Matic Dishwasher, Murray
- Original Character (Top 3)
- Phone Repairman Goes Mummer, Murray
- The Golfer, Murray
- Uncle Fester & Cousin It, Murray
- Juveniles (Top 3)
- Frankie’s Back, Murray
- Me & My Prince, Murray
- Miss Barbie-Cue, Murray
ALSO READ: Fancy Brigades Compete For Mummers Glory At Philadelphia Convention Center
Fancy Division
- Club
- Golden Sunrise
- Captain
- Pirates In Paradise
- Fancy Trio (Top 3)
- Country Jubilee, Golden Sunrise
- Luck of the Irish, Golden Sunrise
- Bee U Tiful, Golden Sunrise
- Handsome Costume (Top 3)
- Glorious Warrior, Golden Sunrise
- Statue of Liberty, Golden Sunrise
- Fire Starter, Golden Sunrise
- Handsome Trim (Top 3)
- Bats Out of Hell, Golden Sunrise
- The Mighty Elephant, Golden Sunrise
- Space Traveler, Golden Sunrise
- King Jockey (Top 3)
- Party Time, Golden Sunrise
- In Search of the Holy Grail, Golden Sunrise
- Elephant on Parade, Golden Sunrise
- Trio Pantomime Clown
- Water Warriors, Golden Sunrise
- Old Time Mummies, Golden Sunrise
- Juveniles (Top 3)
- Magnificent Butterfly, Golden Sunrise
- Dragon Fly, Golden Sunrise
- America the Beautiful, Golden Sunrise
- King Clown
- Circus Coming to Town, Golden Sunrise
- Tribute to New Orleans, Golden Sunrise
ALSO READ: After Marching All Day, Mummers Party On ‘Two Street’ All Night
String Band (Top 3)
- South Philadelphia
- Quaker City
- Woodland
____
All results were sent directly from the City of Philadelphia and any question should be forwarded directly to the Philadelphia Mummers String Band Association.