By Bill Wine
Filed Under:Bill Wine, Spider-Man, weekend box office report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Make it three in a row for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The eighth installment in the Star Wars science-fiction franchise earned an estimated $52-million for a third straight first-place finish at the holiday box office.

The sequel, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, was close behind, repeating as the runner-up by taking in $51-million.

Yet another sequel, Pitch Perfect 3, took third place again by earning $18-million.

And rounding out the top five were the musical, The Greatest Showman, with $15-million, and the animated Ferdinand, with $12-million.

Overall, on the calendar year’s final weekend, industry-wide totals were well above those of last weekend, and slightly above those of a year ago.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch