PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Make it three in a row for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
The eighth installment in the Star Wars science-fiction franchise earned an estimated $52-million for a third straight first-place finish at the holiday box office.
The sequel, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, was close behind, repeating as the runner-up by taking in $51-million.
Yet another sequel, Pitch Perfect 3, took third place again by earning $18-million.
And rounding out the top five were the musical, The Greatest Showman, with $15-million, and the animated Ferdinand, with $12-million.
Overall, on the calendar year’s final weekend, industry-wide totals were well above those of last weekend, and slightly above those of a year ago.
Comments
Bill WineBill Wine has been KYW Newsradio’s movie critic since 2001. You can also hear Bill’s “Weekend Box Office” reports Mondays on KYW Newsradio; his...More from Bill Wine