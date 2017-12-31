PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — There were a few things to like, and many things to dislike after the Eagles’ 6-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Good
- Linebacker Dannell Ellerbe coming up and stopping Ezekiel Elliott for a one-yard loss on a fourth-and-one at the Eagles’ 41 on the Cowboys’ first possession.
- Linebacker Najee Goode tripping up Elliott for a four-yard loss with 3:52 left in the first quarter.
- Defensive tackle Elijah Qualls stopping Elliott for no gain on the Dallas 12-yard line with a little over 9:00 left in the first half.
- Linebacker Steven Means’ seven-yard sack on Dak Prescott midway through the second quarter.
- Linebacker Nate Gerry’s pass break-up with 10:34 on a pass intended for Jason Witten.
- Punter Donnie Jones nailing two-straight punts inside the Dallas 15 in the second quarter.
- Jones’ new look wearing his black sweat pants and forgetting to take them off prior to booting a 39-yard punt that put Dallas at its four-yard line with 5:28 left in the half.
The Bad
- Quarterback Nick Foles fumbling a snap with less than 4:00 left in the first quarter.
- Center Jason Kelce getting called for a block in the back after a good gain from Corey Clement on a screen pass with 1:25 left in the first quarter.
- Receiver Mack Hollins letting a ball go right through his hands on a pass from Nate Sudfled
The Ugly
- The game. No one seemed to be want to be there. No one will want to remember being there.
- Wide receiver Torrey Smith dropping a pass on third-and-seven from the Cowboys’ 39 on the Eagles’ first possession. Smith was cutting across the middle and had a lot of open field ahead of him when he dropped the Nick Foles pass. It’s happened frequently this season and it opens a wide door to question whether or not Smith will return to the Eagles next season.
- Foles’ first quarter interception to Cowboys’ Chidobe Awuzie on a second-and-14 at the Eagles’ 25. Foles had Alshon Jeffery open, then waited too long to throw it. When he did, he had too much air under it, and in a matter of seconds, the Cowboys had adjusted and were there when Foles released the ball.
- Cornerback Rasul Douglas’s hold on a second-and-nine at the Eagles’ 28. The flag gave Dallas a first down early in the fourth quarter at the Eagles’ 23.
