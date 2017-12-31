PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Thanks to freezing temperatures there were fewer people than normal along the Waterfront for the New Year’s Eve fireworks shows.

“I’m pretty numb,” says 15-year-old Megan Gallagher, when asked how she was handling the cold.

Despite the weather, she didn’t seem to have any regrets about going.

“It was really bright and loud,” she said of the display. “I liked it. Great way to ring in the New Year.”

Much smaller crowds than normal along the the waterfront for #newyearseve #fireworks. No doubt the bitter cold is a big reason for that. @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/VDv0j3ougi — Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) December 31, 2017

Marina event felt the cold added to the whole experience.

“It’s really cold, but it’s amazing,” she says, “because you can feel the winter and you can feel the New Year’s feeling and everything, so it’s great.”

The explosion of colors got a positive review from Nilah as well.

“It was great,” she says. “It really caught my eye. I had a good time watching it.”

For all those who decided to skip the fireworks this year because of the chilly conditions.

“They should have been here to see it,” says Terrance McNulty. “Just great.”

The finale drew the loudest reaction from the crowd of hundreds, who ended the shows with a round of applause followed by a quick dash to somewhere warmer.

The first fireworks show went off at 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve and the second at the stroke of midnight.