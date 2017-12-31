PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man with dementia who wandered away from Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
Police say 66-year-old Edward Sojourner was an inpatient at the medical center in the 3900 block of Woodland Avenue. He is not permitted to leave, but was able to do so unnoticed around 10:40 p.m. Saturday.
There’s a major concern for his well-being, considering both his illness and the freezing temperatures.
Sojourner’s reported address is in the 5200 block of North 6th Street, but police say they checked the home and he was not there.
Sojourner is described as a black male, 5’11, 198 pounds. He is believed to be wearing white Chuck Taylor shoes and a beige knee-length jacket.
Anyone with information should call police at 215-686-3183.