PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Steady snow continues to fall this morning and with temperatures currently in the teens and 20s, every single flake is sticking. Many roads are snow-covered at this point, both in the city, and in the suburbs and multiple accidents have been reported on the roadways.

The snow is very pretty to look at, but it is already causing treacherous travel conditions on the roads. A look at our Neighborhood Network camera in Reading shows snow-covered roads off in the distance, and our camera in Rehoboth is showing a fresh coating of snow even on the boardwalk.

I know many of you are traveling or know someone who is traveling this weekend for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. If you can stay off the roads today, that would be ideal. Sunday and Monday will be your best bet when it comes to holiday travel this weekend, as long as you can brave the cold.

The snow will push out this afternoon, probably exiting the I-95 corridor early this afternoon. A general 1 to 3 inches of snow can be expected until then.

Behind this system, another reinforcing shot of bitter cold will arrive just in time for New Year’s Eve. We are forecasting a temperature around 12 degrees at midnight as we ring in the new year, but it will feel sub-zero when you factor in the wind chill.

FORECAST: