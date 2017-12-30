CHESTER, PA (CBS) — Police say a suspect is now in custody for a violent rape reported in Chester on Christmas Eve.
Authorities say the victim was able to identify Shaquille Tillmon as her assailant.
The victim told officers she was grabbed by her hair and threatened with a knife while walking through Deshong Park around 2:30 in the afternoon on December 24.
Police say the suspect dragged the victim into the woods, where he raped and stabbed her.
Tillmon is being held on $1 million cash bond, and is currently at George C. Hill correctional facility waiting trial.
The victim was admitted to Crozier Chester Medical Center for her injuries.