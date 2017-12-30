WEATHER: Saturday Snow Making For Treacherous Travel| Mummers To Strut On New Year's Day | Full Weather Coverage | Traffic
Filed Under:Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Traffic is once again moving along a 17-mile stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike between Chester and Berks Counties.

Officials had closed the eastbound lanes of Turnpike for several hours Saturday from exit 312 (Downingtown) to exit 298 (Morgantown) because of numerous multi-vehicle accidents.

Among those crashes was a major pile-up approaching Downingtown.

The highway was closed until emergency crews were able to clear the accidents.

There was no word on any serious injuries.

