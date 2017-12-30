PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A serious accident involving more than 20 vehicles has shut down a stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Chester County.
It happened around 10 a.m. Saturday in the eastbound lanes approaching Downingtown.
All eastbound lanes are blocked as a result of the crash.
There was no immediate word on any injuries.
The accident happened just two hours after another crash involving at least 20 vehicles brought all traffic to a halt along the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) in Montgomery County.
