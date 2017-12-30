PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An accident involving at least 20 vehicles has completely shut down a portion of the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) in Montgomery County.
It happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes at Gladwyne.
All traffic is stopped in both directions.
Authorities say at least one person was taken from the scene in critical condition.
At least two other accidents also were reported along westbound I-76. One at the Conshohocken Curve and another at Gulph Mills.
Stay with CBS Philly for updates.