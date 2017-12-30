PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s become a Philadelphia tradition as once again the city plans to ring in the new year with not one, but two fireworks shows on New Year’s Eve.
The first show will be at 6 p.m. and second will of course be at the stroke of midnight.
The will be the 6 p.m. show has different music and different explosives than the midnight show, and fireworks producer Ken Furstoss of the firm Pyrotecnico says each will include elements fans have never seen before.
“For each performance, they’re equally good,” he said. “So if anybody’s coming out for six, don’t think you’re going to see a lesser show than at midnight. But they’re both very very strong, very powerful.”
About 35,000 people are expected to gather along Penn’s Landing to watch the tourbillions and brocade crowns explode in the sky.
KYW Newsradio 1060 AM will also be broadcasting music that is synced-up with to each fireworks display.