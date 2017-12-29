WEATHER: Coldest New Year's Day in Nearly 100 Years | Philly Considering Postponing Mummers Parade | Polar Bear Plunges CanceledFull Weather Coverage
EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey surgeon’s medical license has been temporarily suspended for allegedly reusing disposable anal catheters on multiple patients.

Attorney General Christopher Porrino says East Brunswick-based colon and rectal surgeon Sanjiv Patankar allegedly washed and reused the one-use catheters that are inserted into patients during medical procedures.

State officials say they have evidence that Patankar ordered only five catheters during time when he performed 82 procedures requiring them.

The state Board of Medical Examiners unanimously voted to suspend the doctor’s license last week, saying he “placed patients in clear and imminent danger.”

Patankar’s license will remain temporarily suspended pending a full hearing in the state Office of Administrative Law and until the Board of Medical Examiners takes final action based on further findings.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

  1. Shafawn Green says:
    December 29, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Looks like a fast way to get AIDS

  2. John Thompson says:
    December 29, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    I knew this was an Indian or Paki as I read the headline. These people are fowl, it is their culture. They should not be in the west. They all need to be sent back! Awful coders, poor call center operators and disgusting doctors who hold the idea of jumping caste within them. They are not very good looking and they very often smell as fowl as they behave.

  3. Chris McClelland says:
    December 29, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    That just stinks….

  4. Robert Elmore says:
    December 29, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Late father-in-law was chief of staff at major FL hospital. Said ER had 3 thermometers; one white oral, one black oral and one anal.

