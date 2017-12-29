PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) – Pleasantville police have made an arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a series of bank robberies in four states.
Thomas Dougher, 41, has been arrested in connection with nine bank robberies in four states, including Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York.
In New Jersey, Dougher is being charged with three robberies which include the robbery of a PNC Bank on Dec. 23 in Pleasantville, a Sun National Bank in Northfield on Dec. 26, and a PNC in Absecon on Dec. 29.
Pleasantville police were able to arrest Dougher after the robbery in Absecon by checking areas that previous investigations had revealed.
Police were able to locate the suspect at a Quality Inn where he was immediately taken into custody.
Dougher has previously spent time in prison for 11 robberies back in 2011.