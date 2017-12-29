WEATHER: Coldest New Year's Day in Nearly 100 Years | Mummers Parade Decision Coming Saturday | Polar Bear Plunges CanceledFull Weather Coverage
Filed Under:bank robbery, Local TV, Pleasantville, Talkers

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) – Pleasantville police have made an arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a series of bank robberies in four states.

Thomas Dougher, 41, has been arrested in connection with nine bank robberies in four states, including Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York.

In New Jersey, Dougher is being charged with three robberies which include the robbery of a PNC Bank on Dec. 23 in Pleasantville, a Sun National Bank in Northfield on Dec. 26, and a PNC in Absecon on Dec. 29.

Pleasantville police were able to arrest Dougher after the robbery in Absecon by checking areas that previous investigations had revealed.

Police were able to locate the suspect at a Quality Inn where he was immediately taken into custody.

Dougher has previously spent time in prison for 11 robberies back in 2011.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch