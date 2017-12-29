WEATHER: Coldest New Year's Day in Nearly 100 Years | Philly Considering Postponing Mummers Parade | Polar Bear Plunges CanceledFull Weather Coverage
By John McDevitt
Filed Under:John McDevitt, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation started preparing Thursday for the forecasted snow.

Penndot crews sprayed salt brine on the expressways and most of the major highways in the region.

“Certainly, with the recent cold temperatures, anything that falls will pretty much stick to the surface immediately, so we wanted to get that anti-icing thing going early,” said PennDOT spokesman Bob Kent.

He says salt crews will be at the ready.

“Certainly the colder it gets, the salt becomes less effective, so we may need to spread more of it. We will just have to wait and see. You know, monitor the storm, monitor the conditions, and make adjustments as needed,” Kane said.

PennDOT reminds motorists to be on alert, especially on bridges and overpasses because they then to freeze up first.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch