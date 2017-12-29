OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Ocean City are searching for multiple suspects involved in a reported armed robbery early Friday morning.
It happened around 12:21 a.m. at a Wawa located on 12th and West Avenue.
Two employees who were working at the time of the incident told police that two suspects, believe to have weapons, approached them and demanded money.
Police say the suspects were given an undisclosed amount of cash and then fled the store.
The suspects had their faces covered and were wearing hooded type sweatshirts, said police in a news release.
No injuries were reported and no customers were in the store at the time of the incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 609-399-9111.