HARELYVILLE, PA (CBS) — “Pitch In For Baseball” is a nonprofit based out in Harleysville, Montgomery County that provides new and gently used baseball and softball equipment to boys & girls around the world.
A focus for the group right now: Puerto Rico, in the wake of that devastating hurricane back in September which the island is still struggling to recover from.
Pitch In CEO David Rhode recently traveled to Puerto Rico and says his organization in anxious to help
“As a community tries to recover from the big picture stuff, all the things that we adults worry about, kids are often asked to sacrifice,” said Rhode. “So our focus is on trying to help the roughly 10,000 kids in Puerto Rico that were playing Little League baseball before the hurricane to get back on the field.”
Rhode says they are working to collect more money and equipment to meet the big challenge on the island.
“The stuff that we’re going to need is not sitting in our warehouse, so we’re really going to need to see a great increase in support so we can get done what we need to get done.”
For information on how you can help, go to pifb.org