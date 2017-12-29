LINCOLN CITY, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are seeking donations for a family who lost their young child in a fire on Thursday.
A two-year-old child was killed in a house fire on the 9200 block of East Mayhew Drive in Lincoln City on Thursday morning.
Police say the family lost everything in the fire and have been displaced.
Police say Tanger outlets provided come clothing and gift card donations that will be given to the family.
Police are collecting gift cards to clothing stores, department stores, and restaurants to give to the family.
If anyone would like to donate a gift card, you can drop them off at Troop 7 at 18006 Coastal Highway in Lewes.