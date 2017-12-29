TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The Christie administration has announced ratification of a new contract with the police union in Atlantic City, a move that ends months of litigation.
The length of the deal, announced by the state Department of Community Affairs, was not released.
Atlantic City PBA Local 24 sued the Christie administration last March, after the state imposed cuts and rule changes as part of the takeover of the city’s day-to-day operations. The statement says the new contract “maintains the salary and benefit reforms” that were approved in court.
Staffing is cut from 283 to 252 officers. Work schedules are changed and sick leave buyouts are capped at $15,000. The cost of police services remains at $37.6 million, $10 million lower than a year ago.
The PBA did not return a call seeking comment.