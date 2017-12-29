WEATHER: Coldest New Year's Day in Nearly 120 Years | Philly Considering Postponing Mummers Parade | Polar Bear Plunges CanceledFull Weather Coverage
By David Madden
Filed Under:Atlantic City Police, Chris Christie

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The Christie administration has announced ratification of a new contract with the police union in Atlantic City, a move that ends months of litigation.

The length of the deal, announced by the state Department of Community Affairs, was not released.

Atlantic City PBA Local 24 sued the Christie administration last March, after the state imposed cuts and rule changes as part of the takeover of the city’s day-to-day operations. The statement says the new contract “maintains the salary and benefit reforms” that were approved in court.

Staffing is cut from 283 to 252 officers. Work schedules are changed and sick leave buyouts are capped at $15,000. The cost of police services remains at $37.6 million, $10 million lower than a year ago.

The PBA did not return a call seeking comment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch