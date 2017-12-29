WEATHER: Coldest New Year's Day in Nearly 120 Years | Philly Considering Postponing Mummers Parade |  Full Weather Coverage |
EVESHAM, N.J. (CBS) – Police are on the hunt for three men accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of alcohol from a New Jersey liquor store.

It happened on Dec. 23 at Wine Works Liquor Store, located at 319 W Route 70.

Police say one man stole a $499 bottle of Cristal and two other men stole assorted bottles. In all, six bottles valued at over $800 were stolen from the store, said police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.

