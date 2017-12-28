PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect who assaulted two employees and robbed a WingStop store in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on Tuesday.
Police say the suspect entered the WingStop store at 3855 Aramingo Ave. at 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police say the suspect who was wearing a black mask grabbed a 19-year-old female employee from behind, told her to be quiet, and started choking her while holding a handgun in his hand.
When the employee yelled for a second co-worker to come to the front of the store, the suspect struck the 16-year-old male employee on the head with his gun and told him to open the safe and registers.
The suspect took an unknown amount of money inside a Shoprite bag and fled the store, turning right as he exited.
The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall black man, with a heavy build, weighing 210 pounds, and has a mustache. He was wearing a navy blue Nike Air hooded sweatshirt, black ski mask, black and red sneakers and was armed with a handgun.
Anyone with information about this suspect or crime is asked to call the East Detective Division at 215-686-3243.