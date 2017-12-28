WEATHER: Near Record Cold Predicted To Usher In 2018 | Camden County Extends Code Blue |  Full Weather Coverage |
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Police, WingStop

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect who assaulted two employees and robbed a WingStop store in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Police say the suspect entered the WingStop store at 3855 Aramingo Ave. at 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

commercial robery 3855 aramingo ave dc 17 24 124818 Police Searching For Suspect Who Assaulted 2 Employees, Robbed WingStop Store

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a WingStop in the Port Richmond section of the city. (credit: Philadelphia Police)

Police say the suspect who was wearing a black mask grabbed a 19-year-old female employee from behind, told her to be quiet, and started choking her while holding a handgun in his hand.

When the employee yelled for a second co-worker to come to the front of the store, the suspect struck the 16-year-old male employee on the head with his gun and told him to open the safe and registers.

The suspect took an unknown amount of money inside a Shoprite bag and fled the store, turning right as he exited.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall black man, with a heavy build, weighing 210 pounds, and has a mustache. He was wearing a navy blue Nike Air hooded sweatshirt, black ski mask, black and red sneakers and was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information about this suspect or crime is asked to call the East Detective Division at 215-686-3243.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch