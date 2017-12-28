WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — President Donald Trump says the East Coast could use some “good old Global Warming” as bitter-cold temperatures freeze large swaths of the county and are expected to continue this holiday weekend.
Trump tweets, “In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record.”
He adds, “Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against.”
Trump has repeatedly expressed skepticism about climate change science, calling global warming a “hoax” created by the Chinese. This year he announced his intention to pull out of the Paris climate agreement aimed at curbing greenhouse gases.
The U.N.’s climate agency says 2017 is on track to be the hottest year on record aside from those impacted by the El Nino phenomenon.
In the Delaware Valley, the brutal cold remains a consistent theme in our forecast through nearly the first full week of 2018, after which we should finally rise above the freezing mark. Once it’s all said and done, we’ll have spent more than 250 continuous hours below freezing.
