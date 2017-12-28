PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If Doug Pederson has a plan for his rotation for Sunday, fans aren’t likely to find out about it until Sunday.

The Eagles enter their regular season finale with the top seed in the NFC already secured. They will face a Dallas squad which was eliminated from the playoff race last week. The Eagles have the option of resting their top players to assure they will remain healthy for the post-season. There is always an argument each season whether to rest the regulars to avoid injury or keep them fresh with more playing time.

Nick Foles is preparing for the second option.

“I’m preparing to start,” said Foles. “I haven’t been told otherwise. My preparation stays the same. Until I hear otherwise, nothing’s changed. I’m preparing to play the Cowboys.”

Foles may not play all four quarters on Sunday since the Eagles are down to Foles and Nate Sudfeld at quarterback ever since the injury to Carson Wentz.

Sudfeld has yet to see any regular season action, but the second year quarterback would be the only other option in the playoffs if Foles gets injured.

No matter how much playing time Foles get on Sunday, Center Jason Kelce believes Foles will be ready for the post-season.

“We’ve played two games with him,” Kelce said. “We’re going to get some practice work during the bye week. We’re going to continue to develop that chemistry and that continuity with Nick.”

There is also the matter of playing for pride, especially with the Cowboys in town. A win would also give the Eagles a 14-2 record for the season.

As far as Malcolm Jenkins is concerned, it won’t be a meaningless game when he takes the field on Sunday.

“This is an opportunity to compete,” said Jenkins. “If I’m going to touch the field, then I’m trying to win. It’s that simple. We have a lot of respect for any opponent we play in this league. If you are out on the field, you can’t just go out there and go through the motions. That’s how you get hurt and that’s how you get embarrassed.”

There is also the matter of the opponent. For the second year in a row, the Eagles and Cowboys are playing the final game of the regular season at the Linc without playoff implications.

For most Eagles fans, a game against the Cowboys is never meaningless. It is a fact Foles is well aware of as he continues with his preparation this week.

“We’re playing at the Linc,” Foles said. “We’re playing in front of our fans. That’s what we’ve worked for as an organization all season. We get to play the Dallas Cowboys. I’ve been a part of the rivalry. I’m looking forward to going and playing this game against one of our rivals.”