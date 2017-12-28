PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Starbucks has a festive way to ring in the New Year.
The company is out with three new drinks from its “Black and White Mocha collection.”
“The New Year is a time to celebrate,” said Erin Marinan from Starbucks beverage development team. “The Black and White Mocha collection is a festive way to ring in 2018, with a stripe of sparkly chocolate sequins to resemble a black tie.”
Barber Shaves Bald Patch On Man’s Head After Alleged ‘Fidgeting’
The trio of beverages features espresso and a swirl of white and dark chocolate topped with whipped cream and a stripe of chocolate sequins.
Starting Dec. 27 customers can choose from a Black and White Mocha, Black and White Hot Cocoa or Black and White Frappuccino blended beverage at participating Starbucks.
‘We Lost Everything’: Family Says Daughter’s New Hoverboard, A Christmas Gift, Burst Into Flames
The festive drinks are available only through the first week of January.