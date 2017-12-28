PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The bitter cold in our area might have you scrapping some outdoor plans, and now it may be making a change to your New Year’s Day. The city of Philadelphia is considering postponing this year’s Mummers Parade because it’s just too cold.

Wind chill factors could have it feeling like zero degrees most of New Year’s Day, and that has parade officials and the city government considering pushing the parade off for warmer days. Comic Division President Rich Porco says it makes sense when you consider the costumes.

“They cover you, but its all according to what theme your taking out. You know? You may have someone out there in a bathing suit,” said Porco.

Porco says the weather could also affect the instruments, with the biggest problems being posed to the brass bands.

“That they spend a lot of money on. They average anywhere from $12,000 to $15,000 per band. They won’t be able to play, because most of them are horns,” he said.

The city would like to make a decision by Saturday, but it might not come till early Sunday morning. The last time the parade was postponed was 2003, that time it was due to rain.