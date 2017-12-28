OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Officials in Ocean City say they are canceling their First Dip polar plunge scheduled for Jan. 1 due to frigid weather conditions.
Temperatures may not exceed 20 degrees on Jan. 1, and may come within close reach of a new record for the coldest start to the new year.
All other First Night and First Day events will continue as scheduled, officials say.
Ocean City’s First Night celebration features more than features more than 75 entertainment programs at 20 different locations in Ocean City. A fireworks display rings in the new year at midnight. A complete schedule of events is available at firstnightocnj.com.
Officials in Ventnor also announced they were canceling their polar bear plunge due to cold temps.