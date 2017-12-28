PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Markelle Fultz is getting closer to returning to the court.

The No. 1 overall pick, who traveled with the team to Portland, will be incorporated into team drills on their road trip this week.

“Slowly we will start integrating [Fultz],” Sixers coach Brett Brown told the media. “But the answer everybody probably wants to hear is when [will he play]. I just don’t know that.”

Fultz will obviously have to participate in 5-on-5 drills before seeing game action and as Brown was explaining that to the media, Fultz walked by and yelled, “Put me in coach!”

“I got you, brother,” Brown responded.

Fultz, 19, has played just four games this season. He was reportedly dealing with muscular imbalance.

In his one season at Washington, Fultz shot 47.6% from the field, 41.3% from beyond the arc, and 64.9% from the free throw line. His his ability to shoot and score at all levels of the basketball court was his most attractive quality to the Sixers, who traded up from No. 3 to No. 1 to select the 6’4″ guard.

“I know he wants to get out there,” Ben Simmons told the media. “He can’t wait. I’m looking forward to playing with him just because the start of the season, you could see a lot of potential with him. I think we’re going to have a great chemistry once he gets back.”

The Sixers (15-18) are desperately in need of Fultz, who can score in iso situations. The Sixers are currently last in the NBA with just 122 isolation points in 33 games.