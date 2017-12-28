Getaway Guide: Hits And Misses Of 2017The lessons for travelers - expect the unexpected and make contingency plans.

Best Places For Ice Fishing In The USAs much a skill as it is a sport, ice fishing isn't for the faint of heart. Face the chilly challenge prepared with all the essential clothing, equipment, and gear and go to the right places to be rewarded with plenty of fish.

Estimated 1.2 Million In Philadelphia Area Will Travel 50 Miles Or More During The HolidaysIf you are traveling with gifts, it's best to leave them unwrapped, because TSA agents may need to inspect them.

Best Backcountry Skiing In North AmericaFive featured North American ski resorts with optional backcountry skiing.