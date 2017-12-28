PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With brutal hurricanes and storms disrupting long distance travel plans in the year past, KYW’s Jay Lloyd reports that local getaways offered smooth sailing.
This year we became re-acquainted with some familiar one-tank favorites.
The most fascinating was a three-day jaunt to Gettysburg and an introduction to the battlefield on horseback, where even the youngest rider, Josh Goodwin appreciated the mobility.
“If you were going by car you wouldn’t be able to go to all those places,” he said.
At the shore, we took a long overdue ride on the Cape May – Lewes Ferry and met a couple, the Hubers, who revealed that they ride annually to mark a special occasion.
“We came over on our honeymoon and that was 49-years-ago,” they said.
Then there was the dramatic change in Pocono Mountain resorts and the year round blast at Camelback Ski area’s dynamic indoor-outdoor water parks.
They were in sharp contrast to the traditional country setting and jazz at Deer Head Inn, an institution at the scenic Delaware Water Gap.
Here’s to sunny skies and happy highways in 2018.