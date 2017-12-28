By Jay Lloyd
Filed Under:cape may, Gettysburg, Jay Lloyd's Getaway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With brutal hurricanes and storms disrupting long distance travel plans in the year past, KYW’s Jay Lloyd reports that local getaways offered smooth sailing.

This year we became re-acquainted with some familiar one-tank favorites.

The most fascinating was a three-day jaunt to Gettysburg and an introduction to the battlefield on horseback, where even the youngest rider, Josh Goodwin appreciated the mobility.

“If you were going by car you wouldn’t be able to go to all those places,” he said.

battlefield ride Jay Lloyd’s 2017 Domestic Getaways

Credit: Terry Latschar

At the shore, we took a long overdue ride on the Cape May – Lewes Ferry and met a couple, the Hubers, who revealed that they ride annually to mark a special occasion.

“We came over on our honeymoon and that was 49-years-ago,” they said.

observ deck Jay Lloyd’s 2017 Domestic Getaways

Credit: Jay Lloyd

Then there was the dramatic change in Pocono Mountain resorts and the year round blast at Camelback Ski area’s dynamic indoor-outdoor water parks.

They were in sharp contrast to the traditional country setting and jazz at Deer Head Inn, an institution at the scenic Delaware Water Gap.

untitled84 Jay Lloyd’s 2017 Domestic Getaways

Credit: Jay Lloyd

Here’s to sunny skies and happy highways in 2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch